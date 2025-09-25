Vice President, Andhra CM offer prayers at Tirupati temple

Tirupati, Sep 25 (PTI) Vice President CP Radhakrishnan and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday visited the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala and offered prayers.

Following the prayers, the CM, accompanied by the Vice President, inaugurated the new Pilgrims Amenities Complex – 5 in the temple complex.

“Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had darshan of Srivaru (deity) once again with Vice President CP Radhakrishnan,” said a press release.

The new complex built at a cost of Rs 102 crore, is designed to accommodate 4,000 devotees at a time.

The building features 16 dormitories, 2,400 lockers and provides 24-hour hot water.

Naidu handed over the first booking tokens of this facility to devotees, the release added. PTI STH ROH