Vice President C P Radhakrishnan arrives in Vijayawada for Dasara celebrations

Amaravati, Sep 24 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan arrived in Vijayawada on Wednesday to take part in Dasara festival celebrations, and other programmes in the state.

Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and other senior officials received the Vice President at the Gannavaram Airport near Vijayawada.

During the visit, Radhakrishna will offer prayers at Kanaka Durga temple and later proceed to Punnami Ghat to attend the Vijayawada Utsav at 5 pm.

The VP is scheduled to leave for Tirupati at 6.25 pm and reach Tirumala by night.

He is scheduled to participate in the darshan and seva at the Tirumala shrine before halting overnight at the guest house. PTI STH ROH