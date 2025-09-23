Vice President C P Radhakrishnan to visit Andhra Pradesh on Sept 24

Amaravati, Sep 23 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan will embark on a two-day visit to Andhra Pradesh from Wednesday.

As per the official itinerary, the Vice President will depart from New Delhi on Wednesday afternoon and arrive in Vijayawada by a special Indian Air Force (IAF) flight around 3.30 pm.

“Radhakrishnan, along with his spouse Sumathi, will embark on a two-day visit to Andhra Pradesh from Wednesday, covering Vijayawada and Tirupati,” said an official press release on Tuesday.

Upon arrival at the Vijayawada Airport around 3.30 pm, Radhakrishnan will receive a guard of honour before visiting the Kanaka Durga temple at 4.20 pm for darshan.

He will then proceed to Punnami Ghat at 5 pm and attend the Vijayawada Utsav.

Later in the evening, the Vice President will leave for Tirupati at 6.25 pm and reach Tirumala by night. He is scheduled to participate in the darshan and seva at the Tirumala shrine before halting overnight at the guest house.

The VP’s engagements include public receptions, cultural programmes, and official interactions in both Vijayawada and Tirumala, according to the detailed schedule shared by authorities.

Radhakrishnan will continue his visit on Thursday with further programmes in Tirumala before returning to New Delhi, it added. PTI MS STH ROH