Vice President C P Radhakrishnan to visit Srinagar for convocation on Feb 26

Srinagar, Feb 21 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan will visit Kashmir next week on his maiden visit to the valley after assuming office to attend the 21st convocation of the University of Kashmir here.

The University of Kashmir (KU) will hold its 21st Convocation on February 26 in the varsity's Convocation Complex.

A university spokesperson said the vice president will attend as the chief guest and deliver the convocation address.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor and KU Chancellor, Manoj Sinha, will preside over the convocation, while Chief Minister and Pro-Chancellor, Omar Abdullah, will attend the convocation as a guest of honour.

A total of 59,558 degrees — 44,910 undergraduates, 13,545 postgraduates, 461 MD/MS, four MCH, 18 MPhil and 620 PhDs — will be conferred at the convocation, the spokesperson said.

KU Vice Chancellor Nilofer Khan said the convocation "celebrates the academic accomplishments of our students and reaffirms our commitment to quality education, research and public engagement." She added that the presence of the Vice President of India at the event reflects the growing national recognition of the university's academic and research contributions.

On Friday, Kashmir Police chief V K Birdi reviewed the security measures in the valley ahead of Radhakrishnan's visit.

Birdi directed officers to enhance security measures across both urban and rural areas of the Valley, with intensified round-the-clock patrolling and strengthened surveillance at key entry and exit points.