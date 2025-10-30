Vice President C P Radhakrishnan to visit Varanasi on Friday

Varanasi (UP), Oct 30 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan will be on a day-long tour of Varanasi on Friday, his first visit to the holy city after assuming office, according to an official statement.

It stated that the vice-president will attend the inauguration of the new Satram Bhavan in Sigra as the chief guest, along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Following the event, he is scheduled to visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple to offer prayers.

The newly constructed 10-storey Satram Bhavan, built by the Shri Kashi Nattukottai Nagar Satram Management Society for Rs 60 crore, houses 140 rooms.

It is the second such facility established by the society in Varanasi with the aim of serving visiting devotees and encouraging the younger generation to visit the sacred city.

The statement added that the initiative reflects the spirit of "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat" and stands as a symbol of the deep Kashi-Tamil cultural and spiritual bond that has endured for centuries.