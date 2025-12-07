Vice president condoles deaths in Goa nightclub fire

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Sunday condoled the deaths in the Goa nightclub inferno, saying he is deeply saddened by the incident.

Fire broke out at Birch by Romeo Lane, a popular nightclub at Arpora village in North Goa, early Sunday, killing at least 25 people, including four tourists and 14 staff members, and injuring six others.

In a post on X, he said, "Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the tragic fire incident at Arpora, Goa. My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. My thoughts and prayers are with them in this moment of immense sorrow." The vice president also prayed for the speedy recovery of all those injured.