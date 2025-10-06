Vice President condoles loss of lives in Jaipur hospital fire

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Monday condoled the loss of lives in the fire incident at a hospital in Jaipur, and wished speedy recovery of those injured.

A massive fire blazed through the neuro ICU of Jaipur's state-run Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in the dead of the night, killing six patients on critical care support.

"Deeply saddened by loss of lives due to the tragic fire incident at a hospital in Jaipur, Rajasthan. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for strength to those who have lost their loved ones and for the speedy recovery of the injured," Radhakrishnan said in a post on X.

According to officials, 11 patients were being treated in the ICU at the time. The fire, which erupted in the storage area around midnight, is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit.

The flames spread fast and rescuers could pull out only five patients. PTI GJS GJS DV DV