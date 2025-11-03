Vice president condoles loss of lives in Telangana road accident

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Monday condoled the loss of lives in a road accident in Telangana and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

At least 19 people were killed and four others suffered injuries when a tipper lorry carrying gravel collided head-on with a public transport bus in Ranga Reddy district of Telangana on Monday.

"The loss of lives in the tragic road accident in Ranga Reddy district of Telangana is deeply distressing.

"My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time," the vice president posted on X. PTI NAB DV DV