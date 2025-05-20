Vice president Dhankar arrives in Goa for three-day visit

Panaji, May 20 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar arrived here on Tuesday on a three-day visit to the coastal state.

Dhankar was received by Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Union Minister of State for Power and Renewable Energy Shripad Naik and others at Dabolim Airport in South Goa.

The vice president will visit Mormugao Port on Wednesday and interact with senior management and staff at Vasco town in South Goa.

He will also meet senior Indian Coast Guard officers on board a coastguard ship.

Dhankar will commission the statues of Charaka, known as the Father of Ayurveda, and Sushruta, Father of Surgery, at Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

He will visit the Indian Centre for Agricultural Research (ICAR) Central Coastal Agricultural Research Institute at Old Goa and interact with farmers and scientists at ICAR-CCARI, Goa.

The vice president would fly back to New Delhi later that day, it was stated. PTI RPS ARU