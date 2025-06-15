Vice President Dhankar arrives in Pondy on three-day visit

Puducherry, Jun 15 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar arrived here Sunday on a three-day visit to the Union Territory.

Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan, Chief Minister N Rangasamy, Speaker R Selvam and ministers were among those who received him on arrival at the airport in the neighbouring Lawspet.

The Vice President will address students at the centrally administered JIPMER here after participating in an event to mark "environmental sustainability in building the nation", organised by the JIPMER on its premises on Monday.

A release from JIPMER said that the Vice President will also plant a sapling in the name of his mother Kesari Devi as part of 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of World Environment Day.

A release from the Central University of Puducherry said that the Vice President, who is also Chancellor of the university, will interact with the students and faculty on Tuesday before wrapping up his visit to the Union Territory.

This is the second time that the Vice President is visiting Puducherry as he addressed the students and faculty at the university in January last year. PTI COR KH