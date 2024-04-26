Vice President Dhankar visits Bharat Biotech’s facility in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Apr 26 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar on Friday visited Bharat Biotech’s facilities at Genome Valley here, which include units for research and development and innovation as well as a large-scale manufacturing plant for vaccines.

The Vice President was accompanied by Telangana Governor C P Radhakrishnan, a press release from the vaccine maker said.

The Vice President’s visit reaffirmed the vital contribution and role of Bharat Biotech in the nation's ongoing immunisation programmes, it said.

The VP interacted with the scientists and team leaders and applauded their collective determination to develop novel vaccines and make India self-reliant.

Soon after reaching the facility, the VP was briefed in detail about the manufacturing facility, the intricate processes involved in vaccine production, and the company's initiatives to develop new molecules and vaccine candidates to fight neglected diseases that affect the developing world, specifically focused on malaria, cholera, tuberculosis, and chikungunya.

“I am at a place where people are driven with a passion for research, development and concern for society. Bharat Biotech has helped the nation fight the pandemic by developing indigenous vaccines,” the release quoted the Vice President as saying.

He also urged greater collaboration between industry, academia and support to back more research in all sectors, the release further said.

In his address, Executive Chairman of Bharat Biotech Krishna M Ella thanked the Vice President for recognising the firm's dedication and reaffirmed the company’s continued commitment to developing novel vaccines, contributing to national self-reliance goals, and shaping a healthier future.

Dhankhar was taken on a virtual tour, offering a glimpse into the inner workings of the production facility, the release added. PTI GDK ANE