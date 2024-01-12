Vice President Dhankhar asks farmers to get into food processing

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday advocated the farmers to get into the business of food processing and said selling produce in the 'mandis' was not enough.

He said that the farmers' children should get into the business of selling farm produce and try food processing.

He said selling milk was not enough and added that they should try producing byproducts such as cheese, butter, milk and lassi.

Addressing a group of farmers from Haryana in the Parliament House complex, the vice president referred to various start-ups producing and selling various agri and dairy by-products.

He wondered why the farmers cannot get into the business of selling what they produce.

Dhankhar urged the farming community to understand and take full advantage of the various government schemes.

"At times, when there is a surplus of tomatoes, the crop is thrown on the roads. Use it to make chutney," he suggested. PTI NAB AS AS