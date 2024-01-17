Vice president Dhankhar asks people to follow light of tolerance, justice

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday asserted that Lord Buddha's teachings are not relics of the past, but a compass for our future and said that in a world rife with division, his wisdom shines brighter than ever.

He also urged people to follow the light of tolerance, justice, and a shared commitment to peace, paving the way for a future where all flourish.

Addressing the inaugural session of the 12th general assembly of the Asian Buddhist Conference for Peace here, he said Bharat as a nation has been guided by the principles of Buddha.

Buddhism was born in India and spread to the diverse corners of the world, he said and cited a statement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that we belong to a nation that gave Buddha and not 'yudh' (war).

"World today faces challenges that are universal and call for concerted efforts -- be it climate change, conflict, terrorism or poverty...These challenges to humanity are existential and can be addressed by common resolve and collaborative and collective approach," he said at the event.

The principles of Lord Buddha, the vice president said, are no less than a beacon of hope and light to catalyse convergence of all stakeholders on a common platform.

Dhankhar also said that violence has never generated unity and peace has never led to divisions.

He noted that the Indian Constitution's artwork reflects 5,000 years of history and referred to Part V, where Lord Buddha graces the section on Union governance.

This placement symbolises the ideals of enlightenment -- a parliamentary system, independent Judiciary, and balance of power -- guiding the nation's highest institutions, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said Buddhism has given the world passing through transformational challenges a way of life based on peace and non-violence.

He said without peace human civilisation would be at stake.