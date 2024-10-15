Vice President Dhankhar expresses concern over 'growing threat of demographic disorder'

Jaipur, Oct 15 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday expressed concern over the "growing threat of demographic disorder" in the country, saying it is no less severe in consequences than a nuclear bomb.

The vice president said "demographic dislocation" is turning certain regions into political fortresses, where elections have no real meaning.

"It is alarming to see how some areas have been affected by this strategic shift, turning them into impenetrable strongholds where democracy loses its essence," he said while speaking at a programme at the Birla Auditorium in Jaipur.

He clarified that organic, natural demographic change is never upsetting.

However, a demographic change brought about in a strategic manner to achieve an objective is "frightening".

The vice president underscored that analysing demographic shifts over the last few decades reveals a "disturbing pattern" that offers a challenge to values, civilisational ethos and democracy.

"If this alarmingly worrisome challenge is not addressed systematically, it would escalate into an existential threat for the nation. I need not name countries that have lost their identity 100 per cent because of this demographic disorder, demographic earthquake," he said.

He said the shared cultural heritage is being attacked.

There should be an "ideological and mental counter-attack" on forces trying to attack the shared cultural heritage, he added.

"Attempts are being made to portray it as our weakness. Under this, there is a plan to destroy the country. There should be an ideological and mental counter-attack on such forces," the vice president said.

"We, as a majority, are all-embracing tolerant, generate a soothing ecosystem and we have a counterpoint, written on the wall. The other kind of majority is brute, ruthless and reckless in its functioning, believing in trampling all the values of the other side," he said, terming it "alarmingly worrisome".

"We, therefore, all have to work with passion, in a missionary mode to build a cohesive society that thinks in necessary terms and is not divided by factions of caste, creed, colour, culture, conviction and cuisines," he added.

The vice president stated that "Bharat" must remain a stabilising global force.

"This force has to emerge. This century has to belong to Bharat and that will be good for humanity that will contribute to peace and harmony on the planet. However, it would be a disservice to the nation if we turn a blind eye to the dangers of demographic upheavals that are taking place in this country," he said.

The vice president also spoke about the threat posed by those whom he called the "champions of anarchy." "These elements, driven by selfish interests, are sacrificing national unity for petty partisan gains. They seek to divide us on the basis of caste, creed, and community and these forces are actively working to compromise Bharat's social harmony," he said.

Dhankhar said that some in politics have no difficulty in sacrificing national interest for newspaper headlines or getting some minor petty partisan interest served. These "misadventures" need to be neutralised to change the landscape, he said.

He said India's developmental journey is stunning the world.

"However, this economic rise is fragile if social unity is disturbed, if the fervour of nationalism dies, or if anti-national forces within and outside continue to sow divisiveness in the country. Everyone should remain mindful of these threats," he said.

Vice President Dhankhar expressed concern about the disregard for the rule of law by some people.

"There was a time when some people thought they were above the law. They were privileged, but things have changed. Even today, we see responsible people in constitutional positions who do not care about the law, do not care about the nation. These are sinister designs orchestrated by forces inimical to Bharat's progress," he said.

"We cannot be crazy for political power. Political power has to emanate from the people through a democratic process that is sanctified," he added. PTI SDA MNK MNK MNK