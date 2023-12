New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will be on a day-long visit to Chhattisgarh on Sunday, during which he will interact with students of a law university, his office said on Friday.

The vice president is also scheduled to visit the Raj Bhavan there, according to an official statement.

"During his maiden visit to Chhattisgarh, Dhankhar will interact with students and faculty members of Hidayatullah National Law University (HNLU), Raipur," it said. PTI NAB ANB ANB