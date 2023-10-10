Vice President Dhankhar invites 50 Haryana farmers over lunch at new Parliament House

Chandigarh, Oct 10 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is set to host a luncheon with 50 farmers from Haryana at the new Parliament House on October 13, the state's Agriculture Minister J P Dalal said on Tuesday.

This extraordinary event promises to be a landmark moment, celebrating the unwavering dedication of those who feed the nation, Dalal said, according to an official release.

Dalal said Haryana has long been at the forefront of the nation's agricultural landscape.

With pioneering initiatives and a strong focus on farmers' welfare, the state government is revolutionising agriculture, ensuring that farmers enjoy prosperity and progress "Beej se Bazar Tak," he added.

"This special luncheon event is a testament to the government's dedication to nurturing its agricultural backbone... it goes beyond just a meal; it's an opportunity for farmers to engage with policy makers, share their invaluable insights, and collectively sow the seeds for a brighter agricultural future," he said.

Dalal also said this luncheon not only honours farmers, but also showcases how their hard work, dedication and commitment are central to India's and Haryana's growth and prosperity.

"It's a day when the fields meet the hallowed halls of the Parliament, bridging the divide between those who feed the nation and those who govern it," the minister said.