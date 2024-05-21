Advertisment
National

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar likely to represent India at Raisi's funeral: Sources

NewsDrum Desk
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar delivers the keynote address at the Human Rights Day celebrations organised by National Human Rights Commission, in New Delhi, Sunday

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (File image)

New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is likely to represent India at the funeral of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash, sources said on Tuesday.

They said Dhankhar is likely to leave for Iran on Wednesday.

A one-day state mourning is being observed across India on Tuesday as a mark of respect for Raisi.

The Iranian president, the country's foreign minister and several other officials were found dead on Monday, hours after their helicopter crashed in a foggy, mountainous region in the northwestern part of the country, Iran state media reported.

Raisi, 63, and his entourage were heading to the city of Tabriz after returning from a visit to a locality on the Azerbaijan-Iran border on Sunday.

