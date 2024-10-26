Vice President Dhankhar meets former PM H D Deve Gowda at his residence in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Oct 26 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar called on former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda at his residence here on Saturday and discussed the nation’s development and issues important to farmers.

The vice president, accompanied by his wife Sudesh Dhankhar, spent over an hour with Gowda.

He also extended his wishes for the speedy recovery of Gowda's wife Chennamma.

Later, speaking to the media, Gowda's son and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy said, "The vice president and former prime minister share a close bond based on mutual respect and friendship. The vice president holds a great deal of regard for the former prime minister, which I have witnessed many times." Both leaders come from agricultural backgrounds, and much of their conversation centered on issues important to farmers. They discussed significant matters related to agricultural development, he said.

The union minister said that the vice president wanted to visit Deve Gowda on his previous trips to Bengaluru and fulfilled it today.

"Our mother is still in the hospital, and the vice president extended his warm wishes for her recovery. We are truly indebted to him for the affection and respect he has shown," he added. PTI AMP AMP KH