Vice President Dhankhar offers prayers at Gangotri Dham in Uttarakhand

Dehradun/Uttarakashi, Oct 26 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar offered prayers at the famous Gangotri Dham on Thursday as he began a two-day visit to Uttarakhand along with his wife Sudesh Dhankhar, according to officials.

The Vice President and his wife reached Dehradun by helicopter and were welcomed by Governor Lt Gen (retd) Gurmit Singh and his wife Gurmeet Kaur at the GTC helipad.

State minister Rekha Arya, Chief Secretary S S Sandhu, Director General of Police Ashok Kumar and former chief minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank were among those who welcomed Dhankhar and his wife.

The Vice President was also accorded a guard of honour.

After this, Dhankhar visited the famous Gangotri Dham in Uttarkashi and offered prayers on the banks of the Ganga river for the upliftment of the country and public welfare, the officials said. He was accompanied by Singh.

Gangotri Temple Committee chairman Rawal Harish Semwal and other priests performed a puja amid chanting of Vedic mantras.

Uttarkashi District Magistrate Abhishek Ruhela and MLA Suresh Chauhan presented shawls and local products to Dhankhar during his visit.

According to a government release, Dhankhar will visit Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines on Friday.

Apart from this, he will address the closing ceremony of the 'Country-Led Initiative' (CLI) organised by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change at the Indian Forest Research Institute in Dehradun, the release stated. PTI DPT DIV DIV