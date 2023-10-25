Vice President Dhankhar on two-day visit to Uttarakhand from Thursday

Dehradun, Oct 25 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Sudesh Dhankhar will be on a two-day visit to Uttarakhand from October 26, a government release issued here on Wednesday said.

During the visit, the Vice President will visit Gangotri, Yamunotri and Badrinath shrines and participate in the 'Country-Led Initiative' (CLI) at the Forest Research Institute, Dehradun.

This will be Dhankhar's first visit to Uttarakhand since he became the Vice President.

According to the government release, Dhankhar will visit the Gangotri shrine on Thursday and Kedarnath and Badrinath Dhams on Friday.

Later on Friday, he will address the closing ceremony of CLI organised by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. PTI DPT DIV DIV