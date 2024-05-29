Vice President Dhankhar pays tributes to Charan Singh on his death anniversary

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday paid tributes to former prime minister Charan Singh on his 37th death anniversary here.

Dhankhar reached the Kisan Ghat this morning to pay tributes to the farmer leader.

Describing Singh as a symbol of honesty, the vice president recalled his efforts to uplift farmers and the poor.

"When he was awarded the Bharat Ratna, crores of people in India and abroad expressed their happiness," Dhankhar said, according to his office.

Charan Singh was recently conferred the Bharat Ratna. PTI NAB NAB ANB ANB