Vice President Dhankhar questions provision of whip for lawmakers

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday questioned the provision of whip in Parliament, saying it prevents lawmakers from using their mind while taking decisions.

Advertisment

He said whip seeks to curtail the expression and freedom of a people's representative.

"You don't allow such a person to use his or her mind... Political parties are supposed to promote democracy, but do the elected representatives have the freedom of expression? Whip comes in the way," he said.

He also said issuing whip subjects a people's representative or lawmaker to "servility".

Advertisment

Party whips issue written directions to their lawmakers, seeking their presence during important Bills and debates in Parliament. These written communications are called whips.

"Think for a while, a representative can vote for the president, for the vice president, keeping his vote secret but such a person, member of the assembly, cannot keep his vote secret while voting for the election of a Rajya Sabha member, why? Nominated members, twelve in number can vote for the election of vice president but not for the president and the justification is on quicksand," he said..

Members defying party whips can be subjected to suspension and even disqualification.

Advertisment

Explanations are often sought from MPs who miss House proceedings during important events where a vote is required.

Parties also appoint senior MPs or MLAs as whips who are considered vital links of the internal organisation of parties, inside the legislatures.

The efficient and smooth functioning of Parliament and state legislatures depends, to a considerable extent, upon the office of the whip, according to a note of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs. PTI NAB NAB MNK MNK