Vice President Dhankhar, Rajasthan Guv Kalraj Mishra pay tributes to Shekhawat

Jaipur, Oct 23 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, and other leaders offered floral tributes to former vice president Bhairon Singh Shekhawat on his birth anniversary here on Monday.

Dhankhar and Mishra reached the Vidhydhar Nagar stadium where a tribute ceremony was organised by the family of Shekhawat, the first Bharatiya Janata Party chief minister in Rajasthan who is credited with building the party to prominence in the western state.

Union ministers Gajendra Singh Shehawat and Bhupendra Yadav were also present on the occasion.

Shekhawat's family members, including his son-in-law Narpat Singh Rajvi, who is the BJP MLA from Vidhyadhar Nagar seat, attended the ceremony.

Rajsamand MP and member of the erstwhile Jaipur royal family Diya Kumari, who was given a ticket by the BJP from Vidhyadhar Nagar seat, was also present.

After protests by Rajvi's supporters on fielding Kumari from Vidhyadhar Nagar, the party decided to give him a ticket from Chittorgarh seat.

The Rajasthan Assembly election will be held on November 25 and the result will be declared on December 3. PTI SDA RHL