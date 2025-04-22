Vice President Dhankhar, Speaker Om Birla condemn killing of tourists in Pahalgam terror attack

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday condoled the killing of tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in a terror attack, dubbing it as "reprehensible".

In a post on X, Dhankhar said, "Deeply anguished by the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Such acts of violence are reprehensible and deserve our strongest condemnation. My thoughts and prayers are with the affected families in this hour of grief." Speaker Birla termed the terrorists' act "cowardly" while condemning the horrific incident.

"My condolences are with the families of the civilians who lost their lives in this attack. I pray to God to grant peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery to the injured," he wrote on X.

Multiple tourists were feared killed and at least 20 injured when terrorists opened fire in a picturesque meadow near Kashmir's Pahalgam town, breaking the calm of a regular Tuesday afternoon with scores of people enjoying their day out.

The death toll could be more than 20, estimated a high-ranking official without getting into details. PTI NAB KSS KSS