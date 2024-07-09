Vice President Dhankhar to address Maharashtra legislature on Thursday

Mumbai, Jul 9 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will address a joint sitting of Maharashtra legislative assembly and council on July 11.

The address, scheduled for 4 PM in the assembly, is part of the centenary celebrations of the legislative council and marks the final session of the 14th state assembly, officials said on Tuesday.

Maharashtra assembly elections are due in October this year.

Dhankhar, who also serves as the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, will deliver his speech in the assembly chamber, as the central hall is unavailable due to preparations for the council polls for 11 seats on July 12, officials added. PTI MR NSK