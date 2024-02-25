Vice President Dhankhar to address Mizoram Assembly on Monday

Aizawl, Feb 25 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is scheduled to address the ongoing budget session of the Mizoram Assembly on Monday, a senior official said.

Advertisment

State Assembly Commissioner and Secretary Vanlalthantlingi told PTI that the Vice President will address the House around 12.45 pm after attending the convocation of Mizoram University (MZU) at Tanhril on the western outskirts of Aizawl.

Dhankhar will arrive on Monday on a day visit to the northeastern state and he will return to Delhi after attending the convocation of MZU and addressing the assembly, officials said.

He will be the second Vice President after M Venkaiah Naidu to address the state assembly, they said.

Advertisment

Naidu addressed the budget session of the Mizoram Assembly during the Mizo National Front (MNF) rule under former chief minister Zoramthanga on March 10, 2022.

So far, Mizoram Assembly has been addressed by three Presidents -- Dr APJ Abdul Kalam in September 2005, Ram Nath Kovind in November 2017 and Droupadi Murmu in November 2022.

As per schedule, the assembly session will start at 10.30 am on Monday and Question Hour will be held between 10.30 am and 11.30 am, Vanlalthantlingi said.

Taxation Minister Dr Vanlalthlana will introduce 'The Mizoram Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2024', she said. PTI COR ACD