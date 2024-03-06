Vice-President Dhankhar to attend Mahashivratri celebrations at Isha Foundation ashram

Coimbatore, Mar 6 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will be among a host of personalities who will be attending the Mahashivratri celebrations here on March 8, Isha Foundation said on Wednesday.

'Sadhguru' Jaggi Vasudev, the founder of Isha, will lead a live and online audience through meditation sessions, it said in a release.

The event "will be graced by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar" and will feature performances by renowned artists such as Shankar Mahadevan, Gurdas Maan, Pawandeep Rajan and Rathijith Bhattacharjee, it said. PTI SA SA ANE