Vice President Dhankhar to be chief guest at NHRC's 31st anniversary event

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will be the chief guest at the 31st anniversary of the National Human Rights Commission on October 18, the rights panel said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the NHRC also said since its inception in 1993 till September 30 this year, it has handled more than 23 lakh cases.

In the last one year from October 1, 2023 to September 30, 2024, the Commission disposed of a total of 68,867 cases.

The NHRC foundation day event will be held at Vigyan Bhawan here.

The foundation day celebrations are a reminder of the NHRC's commitment to protecting and promoting human rights, the statement said.

Since inception on October 12, 1993 to September 30, 2024, the Commission has handled 23,05,194 cases, including 2,873 cases of suo motu cognisance, and recommended the payment of monetary relief of more than Rs 254 crore in 8,731 cases to the victims of human rights violations, it said.

"During the last one year w.e.f. 1st October, 2023 to 30th September, 2024, the Commission disposed of 68,867 cases and recommended more than Rs 17.88 crore as monetary relief in 404 cases to the victims of human rights violations. It also registered 112 cases taking suo motu cognisance during this period. Besides, 19 spot inquiries were conducted into the allegations of human rights violations," the statement said.

The NHRC has conducted numerous on-spot investigations, open hearings, and camp sittings since its inception.

Reviews of innumerable bills and laws, conferences and research projects, 31 advisories, as well as more than 100 publications, including monthly newsletters, thousands of media reports, and engagements in international forums bear testimony to the work of the Commission towards the promotion and protection of human rights, it added.

Following this event, the Commission will also be organising a day-long national conference on the 'Rights of Older Persons' under the theme - 'Assessing the Structural Framework, Legal Safeguards, Security Rights, and Institutional Protection for India's Elderly', the statement said.

The conference will address various concerns of older persons under three key technical sessions including 'Addressing the Aging Population,' 'The Gendered Perspective of Aging', and 'Evaluating the Healthcare Landscape-Impact on Healthy Living, Productivity, and Social Security'.

These sessions will be attended and addressed by various stakeholders, including eminent experts and civil society representatives.

In addition to the rights of older persons, the NHRC has been working to promote and protect the rights of all segments of society, particularly those who belong to the vulnerable sections, the human rights panel said. PTI KND KVK KVK