Vice President Dhankhar to go on two-day visit to Uttarakhand

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will be on a two-day visit to Uttarakhand beginning Saturday, his office said.

During his tour, Dhankhar will interact with scientists, faculty members and students at the CSIR-Indian Institute of Petroleum, Dehradun.

On the second day of his tour, he will visit the Rashtriya Indian Military College, Dehradun.

The vice president will also visit AIIMS Rishikesh, where he will interact with the students and faculty members of the institute. PTI NAB NAB MNK MNK