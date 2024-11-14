Vice President Dhankhar to inaugurate Namo Ghat in Varanasi on Friday

Lucknow/Varanasi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will on Friday inaugurate the newly-developed Namo Ghat in Varanasi featuring 'Namaste' sculptures to greet the visitors, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement on Thursday.

Governor Anandi Ben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will be present on the occasion, the statement said.

The Namo Ghat, renovated under the leadership of Adityanath, has become a big draw for visitors from both within the country and abroad.

Equipped with world-class amenities, it will provide visitors an enhanced view of 'Subah-e-Banaras', as per the release.

"This ghat, which can be accessed by water, land and even air, is the first in Varanasi where helicopters can land. It also includes a floating CNG station, an open-air theatre, pools, a floating jetty with bathing areas, and changing rooms," it said.

"Visitors will also find a yoga area, water sports facilities, a children's playing arena, and a cafe, along with other amenities," the release said.

It is also Varanasi's first ghat accessible to differently-abled persons.

The reconstruction of Namo Ghat spanning 81,000 sq mt at a cost of Rs 91.06 crore was completed in two phases.

The project has been funded by the Smart City Mission and the Indian Oil Foundation.

Varanasi Divisional Commissioner and Smart City President Kaushal Raj Sharma said, "The redevelopment of Namo Ghat focused on the 'Make in India' initiative, emphasising local craftsmanship.

"Visitors to Namo Ghat will experience the essence of 'Vocal for Local', with attractions like water sports and heli-tourism planned for the future." The ghat also offers facilities for morning walk, exercise, and yoga for the health-conscious visitors and has a ramp allowing easy access for the elderly and differently-abled individuals to the river.

The amenities also include an open-air theatre, a library, a lounge, a food court offering Banarasi cuisine and a multipurpose platform for events, Sharma said.

The site is equipped for chopper landing, making it suitable for events and crowd management.

From the jetty, visitors can take boat rides to witness the Ganga Aarti and visit the Kashi Vishwanath Dham, the official said.

To help keep Ganga pollution-free, the country's first floating CNG station for boats has been installed at Namo Ghat, along with a separate CNG station for other vehicles.

Tourists can also enjoy cruises to the nearby cities from the ghat, enhancing tourism experience in the area, Sharma said.

The large 'Namaste' sculptures at Namo Ghat were built in two phases. In Phase 1, two statues were installed, one standing 25 feet tall and the other at 15 feet, while a 75-foot metal sculpture was added in Phase 2.