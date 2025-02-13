Vice President Dhankhar to visit Jammu on Saturday

Jammu, Feb 13 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will undertake a day-long visit to Jammu on Saturday, during which he will also pay obeisance at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, an official said on Thursday.

During his tour, the Vice President will preside as the chief guest at the tenth convocation of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University at Matrika Auditorium, SMVDU campus, in Katra, the official said.

The Vice President will also pay obeisance at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine and the Bhairon temple atop Trikuta Hills in Reasi district, he added.

Dhankhar was originally scheduled to visit the SMVDU campus for the convocation on December 27 last year, but his visit was rescheduled due to the state mourning announced by the central government following the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. PTI TAS TAS ARD ARD