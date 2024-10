New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will be visiting Mohali in Punjab on Friday and Sikar in Rajasthan the next day, his office said.

In Mohali, he will inaugurate the Leadership Summit being organised with the theme ‘Leadership in India’s Century’.

In Sikar, Dhankhar will preside as chief guest at the silver jubilee celebration of the Sobhasaria Group of Institutions, the vice president's secretariat said here on Thursday. PTI NAB NAB MNK MNK