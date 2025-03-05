Vice President Dhankhar visits Mahatma Gandhi govt school in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu

Jaipur, Mar 5 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday visited Mahatma Gandhi government school in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu.

Dhankhar reached Jhunjhunu with his wife, where they were received by the state's Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Avinash Gehlot, MLAs Rajendra Bhamboo and Vikram Singh Jakhal and others.

The vice president planted a sapling in the school, located in the Sangasi village, in the name of his mother late Kesari Devi under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign.

He also interacted with the students and addressed them and the faculty members. PTI SDA MNK MNK