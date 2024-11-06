Vice President expresses concern about `institutionalised' attempts to convert

Raipur, Nov 6 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said "institutionalized" attempts were being made to convert people in the country.

Speaking at the concluding ceremony of the three-day Chhattisgarh Rajyotsav (statehood celebrations) here, he also stressed the need to eliminate the Left-Wing Extremism completely.

"Selfless service should be selfless. There should be no selfishness in selfless service. In the name of selfless service, not only an attempt is being made to reach the hearts of the people by luring them through different mediums, but also an attempt is being made to change the faith," the vice president said.

"In a way, our thousands of years old culture is being attacked. The disgusting and despicable work of changing faith is going on. We should remain alert about it. It is happening in an institutional way. It is happening on the strength of money power. It is happening for a purpose," he said.

Innocence is being exploited and misconceptions are being spread, he said, adding, "Such forces need to be stopped without any delay to keep the soul of India alive and pure." Tribal people were being targeted by these elements, he further said, adding that society should remain alert against this "mentality." India has a culture of taking everyone along where every section of society has a special place. This culture should be preserved forever, Dhankhar said.

Naxalism is another cause of concern for the youth of Chhattisgarh, the vice president said, while noting that the BJP government in the state is paying attention to it.

"Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and former chief minister Raman Singh tried to contain Maoism consistently," he said.

"History reminds us that the result of taking up arms against society has never been good. We have to be cautious that our youth do not get misled and waste the wonderful years of their lives. It is a good thing that today the youth are getting many opportunities due to the positive policies of the government. Still, we have to curb the (Naxal) menace," Dhankhar said.

Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka, chief minister Sai and assembly Speaker Raman Singh were present at the event. PTI TKP KRK