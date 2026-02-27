Vice president flags challenge posed by fake news

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Friday flagged challenges posed by fake news and misinformation and emphasised that journalists have a responsibility to uphold the truth and counter misinformation.

Addressing the 57th convocation of Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) here, the vice president said journalism and mass communication will play a key role in the country’s journey towards 'Viksit Bharat' and urged the graduates to be agents of positive change in society.

Highlighting the growing challenge of fake news and misinformation, he emphasised that journalists have a responsibility to uphold the truth and counter misinformation.

Union minister and chancellor of IIMC Ashwini Vaishnaw was present at the convocation ceremony. PTI NAB NAB NB NB