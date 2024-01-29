Vice President hails younger generation as 'architects of Bharat and real stakeholders'

Puducherry: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar called the youth of the country 'architects of Bharat' and urged them to believe in the nation and have a non-compromise attitude towards corruption.

Addressing students at Pondicherry Central University at an interactive session on 'Viksit Bharat@2047' on Sunday, the Vice President said, "You are architects of Bharat. This is not a mere statement. You are the architects of Bharat because you are real stakeholders. You will have a non-compromise attitude towards corruption and you will have to believe in your nation because others are believing in the nation." Pointing out that there was an ecosystem in place in the country now, where every young mind has opportunities to exploit his or her potential, unleash talent and energy, and realise dreams and aspirations, Dhankhar said, "Now autocracy and corruption have gone and meritocracy prevails.

We have bid goodbye to favouritism, patronage, nepotism and corruption." The Vice President also underscored the need for transparency and accountability in governance, which is the theme now. "Now you know what you want. You want merit alone to be rewarded. When you got all this, it is legitimate for us to dream big keeping in view our civilization ethos of more than 5000 years." He said, "We have demonstrated to the world what India is capable of, be it the Russia-Ukraine war, Israel-Hamas conflict, or dealing with the Middle East or European Union or America, India has its own voice, independent voice." Calling on students to make 'Viksit Bharat' in 2047' their mission and passion, the Vice President said no one can be a higher stakeholder in the government than young minds. "You are more involved with governance than anyone else." Noting that one great benefit that has emerged in the last few years is equality before the law, the Vice President said there was a time when some people thought they were above the law and that no one could reach them.

"... all are equal before the law and no one will be spared now if violated the law... It is equality before law that is the nectar of democracy and that is the essence of democracy. We cannot visualize democracy without there being equality before the law and equal opportunities.

Hailing the contribution of women in various fields, the VP said, "Women's power was in full play at the Republic Day celebrations on January 26 on Kartavya Path and the world was stunned. Women are not just pilots of commercial airlines. They are fighter pilots and they are being admitted to the Army and Defence. No one thought before.

The Chandrayaan-3 success is primarily due to a group of women also and one of them is known as rocket woman." Referring to the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament, he said, "It was a great occasion on September 20 and 21 last year and we had a great success, except a few abstentions in both the Houses taken together, it was passed and now we have a horizontal and vertical reservation to the extent of one third for women in Lok Sabha and State legislatures." In his speech, the Vice President exhorted students to believe in 'Bharatiyata' and always take pride in their nation. He also asked them to be proud Indians and not hesitate to glorify the nation because the exponential international growth trajectory has stunned the world.

Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister N Rangasamy, Home Minister of Puducherry A Namassivayam, the Speaker of Puducherry R Selvam and officials of the University were among those present.

On Monday, the Vice President paid homage to the memorials of the spiritual savant Aurobindo and the Mother of the Aurobindo Ashram at the Ashram before taking off to Chidambaram (Tamil Nadu). Lt Governor and Chief Minister were among those who saw him off at the airport.