Vice President in Bihar to attend convocation of central university

Patna, Dec 7 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar arrived in Bihar on Saturday on a day-long visit during which he is scheduled to attend the convocation ceremony of a central university.

The Vice President was received at the Patna airport by Governor Rajendra Arlekar and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, among others.

He will be the chief guest at the convocation ceremony of Mahatma Gandhi Central University, Motihari, around 150 km from the state capital.

Dhankhar is scheduled to take his return flight in the evening. PTI NAC ACD