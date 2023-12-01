Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar to attend 46th convocation of IIT-ISM Dhanbad

Dhanbad (Jharkhand), Dec 1 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit Jharkhand on December 10 and grace the 46th convocation of IIT-ISM Dhanbad as chief guest, an institute official said on Friday.

Deputy director of the institute Prof Dheeraj Kumar said the vice president would give away degrees to a total of 1,917 research scholars and students of the institution, during the convocation to be held in the evening on December 10.

In 2014, the then President of India Pranab Mukherjee had attended the 36th convocation of the institution.

The IIT-ISM official said a B.Tech engineering student of the 2021-22 batch would be given the President Gold Medal. This award is being given to the student who comes through JEE Advance and has the highest Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) and overall Grade point Average (OGPA).

Besides it, 43 students will get gold medal, 15 silver and 19 sponsored medals. PTI CORR SAN RG