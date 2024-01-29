Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar visits Nataraja temple in TN

Chennai: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar on Monday offered prayers at two temples in Tamil Nadu, including the famous Thillai Natarajar shrine in Chidambaram.

Chidambaram is located in Cuddalore district.

"Blessed to have darshan and offered prayers for the well-being of all countrymen at Thillai Nataraj Temple, Chidambaram. May Lord Nataraj continue to bless Bharat with peace, prosperity and happiness," a post on his official 'X' handle said.

Dhankar said he also offered prayers at the Mahavatar Babaji Temple in Chidambaram.