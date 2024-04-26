Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, wife offer prayers at Tirupati temple

Tirupati, Apr 26 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar visited the Sri Venkateswara temple on Friday, accompanied by his wife Sudhesh Dhankar, and offered prayers.

A Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) press release said the Vice President considered his visit to the temple a divine experience.

“This visit is closest to spirituality, divinity and religiosity,” the press release said, quoting VP Dhankar.

"Feeling blessed and seeking bliss for humanity," he observed. “I am leaving this place fully charged, inspired and motivated to be in the service of Bharat, the 'oldest civilisation on the planet' and home to one-sixth of humanity,” the Vice President said.

He said the temple can be a "role model" for religious dispensations for "virtuosity, sublime administration and seamless functioning".

The VP and his wife would cherish the visit to the temple forever, the press release quoted him as saying.

Following his visit to the temple, the Vice President was presented with srivari theertha prasadams (consecrated food), a portrait, a calendar and diaries. PTI STH ANE