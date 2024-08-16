Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar arrives in Hyderabad to attend various events

Hyderabad, Aug 16 (PTI) Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar arrived here on Friday as part of a two-day visit to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The Vice President was received at the RGI airport by Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, state Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and senior officials.

Later, the Vice President left for Kanha Shantivanam near here to attend a private programme, a state government release said.

An official release on Thursday said Dhankhar would visit Akshara Vidyalaya Campus and Skill Development Centre, the Swarna Bharat Trust and the Muppavarapu Foundation at Nellore, Andhra Pradesh on August 17.

Dhankhar will preside as the chief guest at the 23rd anniversary celebrations of Swarna Bharat Trust, Venkatachalam in Andhra Pradesh on August 17, according to the release. PTI SJR KH