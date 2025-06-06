Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar reaches Shimla on two-day visit

Shimla, Jun 6 (PTI) Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar was given a rousing reception upon his arrival at the Annandale helipad here on Friday.

Dhankar, who is on a two-day visit to Himachal Pradesh, will stay at the Raj Bhavan. He is scheduled to visit Solan on Saturday, an official statement said.

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri extended a warm welcome to the vice-president at the helipad.

Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, who has been designated minister-in-waiting for the vice-president's visit, was also present on the occasion.

Lt Gen Devender Sharma, GOC-in-Chief, Army Training Command (ARTRAC), Shimla Mayor Surender Chauhan, Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena, DGP Ashok Tiwari, Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap, SP Gaurav Singh, along-with other senior officials of the state government were also present at the helipad.

At the Raj Bhavan, the vice-president was received by secretary to the governor C P Verma, followed by a ceremonial guard of honour.

Marking the occasion, Governor Shukla presented a traditional Himachali cap, a shawl and a memento to Dhankhar. PTI BPL ARI ARI