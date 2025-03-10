Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar recovering at AIIMS-Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar is recovering at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, and his progress is satisfactory, sources said on Monday.

Dhankhar was admitted in the hospital at around 2 am on Sunday after he complained of uneasiness and chest pain.

The 73-year-old politician was admitted to the critical care unit under Dr Rajiv Narang, head of cardiology at AIIMS Delhi. A group of doctors is monitoring his condition.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the hospital on Sunday afternoon and inquired about Dhankhar's health.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "Went to AIIMS and inquired about the health of Vice-President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji. I pray for his good health and speedy recovery." Union Health Minister JP Nadda too has visited AIIMS to inquire about Dhankhar's health.