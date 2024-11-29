Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to visit Arunachal on Saturday

Itanagar, Nov 29 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday for a one-day trip to attend the convocation of a central university in the state, an official said here.

Dhankhar is also scheduled to address a special session of the eighth legislative assembly of the northeastern state before returning to the national capital, he said.

During the visit, the vice president will attend the 22nd convocation of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) for the 2023-24 academic session.

Dhankhar had last visited Arunachal Pradesh in February this year to participate in the Statehood Day celebrations.

Meanwhile, Assembly Speaker Tesam Pongte on Thursday chaired the second meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) to plan the agenda for the upcoming one-day session on November 30.

The meeting was attended by state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pasang D Sona, Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor, and BAC members Nikh Kamin, Thangwang Wangham, and Oken Tayeng. PTI CORR BDC