Vice president lauds honouring of Tamil freedom fighters, says recognition was lacking earlier

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Sunday lauded efforts to recognise and honour Tamil kings, leaders and freedom fighters who had "not received due recognition earlier".

He made the remarks at an event here to release a commemorative postage stamp in honour of Emperor Perumbidugu Mutharaiyar II.

In a social media post, the Vice President's Secretariat said Radhakrishnan appreciated the Narendra Modi government for its continuous support to Tamil culture and language.

He praised initiatives such as the Kashi Tamil Sangamam and efforts to recognise and honour Tamil kings, leaders, and freedom fighters who had "not received due recognition earlier".

The vice president noted that the release of the commemorative postage stamp on Emperor Perumbidugu Mutharaiyar was part of this ongoing process of recognition.

He said recognising unsung heroes is essential to revive the cultural pride of the nation as India marches towards becoming 'Viksit Bharat'.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh and Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan were present on the occasion.

Radhakrishnan, Sitharaman and Murugan addressed the gathering in Tamil. PTI NAB PRK PRK