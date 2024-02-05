Vice president of AIKS joins BJP in Jammu

Jammu, Feb 5 (PTI) The vice-president of the All India Kashmiri Samaj (AIKS), Dr Manorama Bakshi, on Monday joined the BJP here.

The joining took place in the presence of BJP general secretary (organisation) Ashok Koul.

Besides Bakshi, Sunil Kumar Sher, a retired PWD official, Ishant Hangloo, an entrepreneur (IT Sector) and Veerji Thaploo, a social activist, joined the party.

Koul said that the BJP is of the view that persons who have excelled in different fields and have become icons, can prove to be of great help in creating a positive narrative in favour of the party in public. PTI AB AB ANB ANB