Vice president pays tributes to Gandhi, Shastri on their birth anniversaries

New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Thursday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries, recalling their contributions to uplifting the downtrodden.

In a post on X, Radhakrishnan said that through his life and teachings, Gandhi showed the path of truth, love and selfless service to mankind. "His entire life truly was an experiment with truth." The vice president recalled the words of Gandhi that people should contemplate whether their actions will benefit the poorest and weakest man they have seen.

In another post, Radhakrishnan said Shastri's life and leadership exemplified simplicity and honesty.

He said Shastri's steadfast dedication and moral courage inspired generations to rise above personal interests for the greater good of the country.

"His wonderful quote, 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan', reminds us of the inseparable bond between our farmers and soldiers, the essential pillars of India's progress and security," he added.

Radhakrishnan said Shastri's ideals of selfless service continue to inspire the nation.