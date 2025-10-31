Vice President pays tributes to Sardar Patel on his 150th birth anniversary

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Friday paid tributes to Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel on his 150th birth anniversary, underlining his "unwavering determination" and vision to unite a diverse nation into a single democratic republic.

He said Patel's invaluable leadership in nation-building, integration of princely states, and commitment to national unity remain a beacon of inspiration.

"Sardar Patel's legacy of patriotism, discipline and steadfast resolve continues to guide India's progress and resilience. Let us recommit to uphold his ideals of unity and integrity," Radhakrishnan posted on X. PTI NAB AMJ AMJ