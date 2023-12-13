VP Dhankhar, PM Modi, Parliamentarians pay tributes to Parliament attack victims

New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday led the nation in paying tributes to those who laid down their lives in the 2001 terror attack on Parliament.

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, Home Minister Amit Shah, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh were among others who offered floral tributes to the martyrs.

Modi was seen interacting with the family members of the martyrs, particularly children who had gathered for the ceremony on a wintry morning.

Later, Modi was seen having a chat with the Rajya Sabha Chairperson.

Congress leader Rajiv Shukla was also seen having a word with the prime minister before he departed from the venue.

"Remembering the courageous security personnel who laid down their lives during the attack on our Parliament in 2001. Bharat is forever indebted to them for their supreme sacrifice," the Vice President said in a post on X.

"Terrorism remains a threat to humanity worldwide, and it is imperative for nations to stand united in eradicating this obstacle to global peace," he said.

In a post on X, the prime minister said, "Today, we remember and pay heartfelt tributes to the brave security personnel martyred in the Parliament attack in 2001. Their courage and sacrifice in the face of danger will forever be etched in our nation's memory".

On December 13, 2001, terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) attacked the Parliament complex and opened fire.

Their attempt to storm Parliament House was foiled by personnel from the Parliament Security Service, CRPF and Delhi Police.

The attack victims included Kamlesh Kumari, a constable with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the first to spot the terrorists and raise an alarm, Jagdish Prasad Yadav and Matbar Singh Negi of the Parliament watch and ward, and Nanak Chand, Rampal, Om Prakash, Bijender Singh, Ghanshyam of the Delhi Police and Deshraj, a gardener with the CPWD.

A journalist, who was injured in the attack, died later. All five terrorists were shot dead.