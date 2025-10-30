Vice president, PM pay tributes to spiritual leader Muthuramalinga Thevar

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to freedom fighter and spiritual leader Pasumpon Thiru. Muthuramalinga Thevar on his birth anniversary, recalling his contributions to the freedom struggle.

Radhakrishnan said Thevar was a great warrior, fearless fighter, and revered saint.

"Pasumpon Thiru. Muthuramalinga Thevar was a true Desa Bhakt (patriot) who dedicated his life to the nation and its people. A devoted follower of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, he embodied courage, sacrifice, and patriotism in thought and action," he said on X.

He was a leader for all communities and faiths, who even gave away his own lands for the welfare of others, Radhakrishnan recalled.

"A voracious reader and a powerful orator, he inspired the masses through his words and deeds. He fought against British atrocities, endured imprisonment for the nation, and remained undefeated in every election he contested - earning the unwavering love and faith of the people," he said.

He said he feels privileged to have been participating in Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar Jayanti for the past 25 years, "and as Vice President of India, it gives me immense happiness to once again join this year's celebration during my maiden visit to Tamil Nadu," he underlined.

In his social media post, Prime Minister Modi said Thevar was a towering figure with a deep impact on India's social and political life.

"His unwavering commitment to justice, equality and the welfare of the poor and farmers continues to inspire generations. He stood for dignity, unity and self-respect, blending deep spirituality with an unshakeable resolve to serve society," Modi wrote.